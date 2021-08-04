Overview of Dr. James Walsh, MD

Dr. James Walsh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Hammond, Franciscan Health Munster, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Walsh works at Concussion Clinic-community Hospital in Munster, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.