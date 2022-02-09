Overview

Dr. James Walter, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Walter works at Einstein Gastroenterology at Germantown Pike in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Blue Bell, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.