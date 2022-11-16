Dr. James Walter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Walter, MD
Overview of Dr. James Walter, MD
Dr. James Walter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery.
Dr. Walter's Office Locations
Texas Orthopaedic Associates6020 W Parker Rd Ste 240, Plano, TX 75093 (972) 378-1438Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
- Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
He took the time to show me what he is seeing, explained everything fully and talked through the choices in treatment. I'm glad he is my doctor.
About Dr. James Walter, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Medicine Institute Birmingham AL
- University of Texas Southwestern, Dallas
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Washington University St Louis
- Stanford University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walter accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walter has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Walter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.