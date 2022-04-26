See All Podiatrists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. James Wang, DPM

Podiatry
2.0 (31)
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Wang, DPM

Dr. James Wang, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.

Dr. Wang works at Beverly Hills Spine Surgery, Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Beverly Hills Spine Surgery
    8436 W 3rd St Ste 800, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 746-5918
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Keck Hospital of USC

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (22)
    About Dr. James Wang, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588678130
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Wang, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wang works at Beverly Hills Spine Surgery, Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wang’s profile.

    Dr. Wang has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

