Overview of Dr. James Wang, DPM

Dr. James Wang, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.



Dr. Wang works at Beverly Hills Spine Surgery, Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.