Overview

Dr. James Ware, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Gordon, Adventhealth Redmond, Floyd Medical Center and Polk Medical Center.



Dr. Ware works at Redmond Specialty Services LLC in Rome, GA with other offices in Cedartown, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.