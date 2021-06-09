Overview

Dr. James Ware, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Centrastate Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton, Saint Francis Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Ware works at Bucks Mercer Neurology in Hamilton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.