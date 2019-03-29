Overview

Dr. James Warnock, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Warnock works at Baptist Heart in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.