Dr. James Warren, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Warren, MD
Dr. James Warren, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Dr. Warren works at
Dr. Warren's Office Locations
Pomona Pediatrics250 W Bonita Ave Ste 200, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 620-1935
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I love how Dr warren takes the time to make you feel comfortable with your child and their needs. He is always willing to answer any questions without feeling rushed. He brings it down to a parenting level talking about his kids too which lets me know he understands the parent perspective. Wait time can be longer in the afternoon but I know he will spend he time with us as needed and not rush us. Thanks Dr Warren !
About Dr. James Warren, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1003887993
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
