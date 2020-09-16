Overview

Dr. James Warren, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.



Dr. Warren works at Boulder Valley Ear, Nose & Throat Associates in Boulder, CO with other offices in Lafayette, CO and Louisville, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.