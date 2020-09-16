Dr. James Warren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Warren, MD
Overview
Dr. James Warren, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.
Locations
Locations
-
1
Boulder Office4745 Arapahoe Ave Ste 130, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (303) 443-2771Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
-
2
Exempla Office300 Exempla Cir Ste 210, Lafayette, CO 80026 Directions (303) 443-2771
-
3
Avista Office90 Health Park Dr Ste 220, Louisville, CO 80027 Directions (303) 443-2771
Hospital Affiliations
- Foothills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a strange clamping sensation in my throat that caused me to gasp for air. After 4 months of fear, several ER visits, CTs, MRIs, breathing treatments, pulmonology tests etc etc etc!!... I went to see Dr. Warren. He diagnosed me immediately with vocal cord dysfunction. After a few breathing exercises, my cords popped open! I was back to normal and got my life back. I will FOREVER be grateful for this doctor. He is also very kind, warm and funny! ps. VCD is a real thing and it often gets diagnosed as asthma which i thought I had for years. Spread the word! Happy health to everyone.
About Dr. James Warren, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1194743450
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med
- The Ohio State University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Warren accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Warren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Warren has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Warren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.