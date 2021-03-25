Overview of Dr. James Washburn, DPM

Dr. James Washburn, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Arkansas Heart Hospital, Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Saline Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Washburn works at Foot and Ankle Center of Little Rock in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.