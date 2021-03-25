Dr. James Washburn, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Washburn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Washburn, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Arkansas Heart Hospital, Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Saline Memorial Hospital.
Foot and Ankle Center of Little Rock10020 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 221-2266Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Arkansas Heart Hospital
- Arkansas Surgical Hospital
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- Saline Memorial Hospital
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CeltiCare Health
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I greatly appreciate my visit with Dr. Washburn today. For over four months I have a severe pain between and underneath my toes on my right foot. For the first time in months I am pain free! Thank you Dr. Washburn and staff for being concerned and compassionate with me today. My health heroes! Dr. Washburn, Brittany, Heidi, and other staff Thank you! Thank you!???????? I will be referring a friend.
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- St. Joseph Medical
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Stephen F. Austin State University
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Washburn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Washburn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Washburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Washburn has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Washburn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Washburn speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Washburn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Washburn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Washburn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Washburn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.