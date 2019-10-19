Dr. James Wasson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wasson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Wasson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Wasson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville, UT Health Henderson and UT Health Jacksonville.
Locations
Womens Total Care of East Texas649 S Broadway Ave Ste 2, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 939-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville
- UT Health Henderson
- UT Health Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I been dealing with Dr. Wasson for some years now and I’ve actually been to other OB/GYN but Wasson and his staff is absolutely the best they treats me as if Im the one and only even tho I know they treat everyone the same. They listen to me for everything I say and I trust dr wasson words. I recommend him to Anyone I don’t care what nobody say
About Dr. James Wasson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Co School Of Med
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- University of South Florida
Dr. Wasson works at
