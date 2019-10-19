See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Tyler, TX
Dr. James Wasson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. James Wasson, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.0 (42)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Wasson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville, UT Health Henderson and UT Health Jacksonville.

Dr. Wasson works at WOMENS TOTAL CARE OF EAST TEXAS in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and High Risk Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Nirmala Vallurupalli, MD
Dr. Nirmala Vallurupalli, MD
3.4 (26)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Womens Total Care of East Texas
    649 S Broadway Ave Ste 2, Tyler, TX 75701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 939-2273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital
  • CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville
  • UT Health Henderson
  • UT Health Jacksonville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Chronic Pelvic Pain
High Risk Pregnancy
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Chronic Pelvic Pain
High Risk Pregnancy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Severe Combined Immunodeficiency Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wasson?

    Oct 19, 2019
    I been dealing with Dr. Wasson for some years now and I’ve actually been to other OB/GYN but Wasson and his staff is absolutely the best they treats me as if Im the one and only even tho I know they treat everyone the same. They listen to me for everything I say and I trust dr wasson words. I recommend him to Anyone I don’t care what nobody say
    Beuncle Mosley — Oct 19, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Wasson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Wasson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wasson to family and friends

    Dr. Wasson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wasson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Wasson, MD.

    About Dr. James Wasson, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598736829
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Co School Of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Florida
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Wasson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wasson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wasson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wasson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wasson works at WOMENS TOTAL CARE OF EAST TEXAS in Tyler, TX. View the full address on Dr. Wasson’s profile.

    Dr. Wasson has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and High Risk Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wasson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Wasson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wasson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wasson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wasson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Wasson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.