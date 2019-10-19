Overview

Dr. James Wasson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville, UT Health Henderson and UT Health Jacksonville.



Dr. Wasson works at WOMENS TOTAL CARE OF EAST TEXAS in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and High Risk Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.