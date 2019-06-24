Overview

Dr. James Waters, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Chelmsford, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital.



Dr. Waters works at Merrimack Valley Cardiology Associates, LLC in North Chelmsford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.