Dr. James Watkins, MD

Medical Oncology
4.0 (19)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Watkins, MD

Dr. James Watkins, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Watkins works at Ascension Sacred Heart Cancer Care - Medical Oncology/Hematology in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Milton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Leukocytosis and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Watkins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Sacred Heart Cancer Care - Medical Oncology/Hematology
    1545 Airport Blvd # 2000, Pensacola, FL 32504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 416-6933
  2. 2
    SHMOG - Milton
    6072 Doctors Park, Milton, FL 32570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 626-9653

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
  • Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Leukocytosis
Bleeding Disorders
Anemia
Leukocytosis
Bleeding Disorders

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sezary's Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 19, 2021
    Dr. Watkins has been my oncologist for over five years. My husband and I met him shortly after moving to Florida, and learning I had cancer. It was a terrifying ordeal, amplified by the awareness that we had left behind 30 years of trust earned by previous medical providers. Fortunately, we were referred to a highly skilled physician. Doctor Watkins was not only skilled but he provided compassionate care. He stated early into my chemo and radiation treatment that he would take good care of me. He has shown over the years that he meant what he said. Today, I am cancer free and feel safe due to his ongoing care. Recently, my husband was diagnosed with skin cancer and sought Dr. Watkins care as he was familiar with the level of care provided by him and his staff, namely his physician's assistant and Monica (who make us feel like family). We highly recommend Dr. Watkins and his staff who provide cutting edge treatment advancements along with compassionate care.
    Harriett E Coe — Jun 19, 2021
    About Dr. James Watkins, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811047905
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Watkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Watkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Watkins accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Watkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Watkins has seen patients for Anemia, Leukocytosis and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Watkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

