Dr. James Watson, MD
Overview
Dr. James Watson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They completed their fellowship with BROWN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Watson works at
Locations
Southcoast Health Gastroenterology1030 President Ave Rm 110, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 973-1690
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
There is not enough good words to describe Dr. Watson. He Is the most caring and compassionate person that we had the very good fortune to have as a Doctor. He took the time to explain, answer questions and made us feel like we were the most Important case he had. He is smart, thorough and searches for answers. I would highly recommend him and I would like to thank him for all of his hard work. Paulette and Gregory Bouchard , Somerset, Ma.
About Dr. James Watson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Mayo Grad Sch Med/Mayo Fndn, Clinical Neurophysiology Mayo Grad Sch Med/Mayo Fndn, Neurology Christ Hosp, Internal Medicine
