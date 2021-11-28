Overview

Dr. James Watson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Snoqualmie Valley Hospital.



Dr. Watson works at Overlake Medical Center & Clinics in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.