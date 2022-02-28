Overview

Dr. James Watt, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Destin, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital and Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast.



They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Limb Pain and De Quervain's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.