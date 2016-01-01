Dr. Wei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. James Wei, MD
Overview of Dr. James Wei, MD
Dr. James Wei, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Wei works at
Dr. Wei's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente Orchard Medical Offices9449 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA 90242 Directions (800) 823-4040
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
About Dr. James Wei, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Minnan
- 1376743955
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Wei speaks Mandarin and Minnan.
