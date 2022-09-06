Dr. James Weintraub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weintraub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Weintraub, MD
Overview
Dr. James Weintraub, MD is a Dermatologist in Simi Valley, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
They frequently treat conditions like Candidiasis of Skin and Nails along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1633 Erringer Rd Ste 201, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 583-8888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weintraub?
I went there for advice on some sort of sun rash. It was minor enough that I didnt need treatment, and he told me to continue using the same product ive been using since it works well to get rid of the rash. He didnt try to sell anything more to me. They gave me many free samples of different products i can try. The doctor is smart, nice, not pushy, and cares about helping me and not just making money. Thank you very much
About Dr. James Weintraub, MD
- Dermatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1033277231
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weintraub has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weintraub accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weintraub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weintraub has seen patients for Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weintraub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Weintraub. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weintraub.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weintraub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weintraub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.