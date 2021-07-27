Overview of Dr. James Weir, MD

Dr. James Weir, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Hills and Dales General Hospital, Mclaren Bay Region and Scheurer Hospital.



Dr. Weir works at JAMES R WEIR MD in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.