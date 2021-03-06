Dr. James Weitzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weitzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Weitzman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Weitzman, MD
Dr. James Weitzman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Salem Hospital.
Dr. Weitzman works at
Dr. Weitzman's Office Locations
-
1
Massachusetts General Physicians Organization Inc52 Second Ave, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 487-6100
-
2
Emerson Hospital133 Old Road To 9 Acre Cor, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 287-3436Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 52 2nd Ave Ste 1110, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 487-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weitzman?
Dr. Weitzman has treated my family member for six yrs. He is very knowledgable and has a fabulous bed side manner. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. James Weitzman, MD
- Hematology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1447317862
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weitzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weitzman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weitzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weitzman works at
Dr. Weitzman has seen patients for Anemia, Myeloma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weitzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Weitzman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weitzman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weitzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weitzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.