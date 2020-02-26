Overview of Dr. James Welch, MD

Dr. James Welch, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Welch works at Orlando Urology Associates in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.