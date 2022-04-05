Dr. James Wells, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wells is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Wells, MD
Overview of Dr. James Wells, MD
Dr. James Wells, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Wells' Office Locations
Pediatric Associates of Richmond7113 Three Chopt Rd Ste 101, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 392-5322Monday7:30am - 7:30pmTuesday7:30am - 7:30pmWednesday7:30am - 7:30pmThursday7:30am - 7:30pmFriday7:30am - 7:30pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
This review is based on the course of care provided by Dr. Wells to our two children. My wife and I could not be more pleased with him professionally. On a personal level, he continually provided us with information about our children’s conditions, in terms we understood, and any options available. Simply stated, we clearly were part of our children’s treatment team. We cannot recommend him highly enough.
About Dr. James Wells, MD
- Pediatrics
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1861469413
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wells has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wells. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wells.
