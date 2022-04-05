See All Pediatricians in Richmond, VA
Dr. James Wells, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. James Wells, MD

Pediatrics
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Wells, MD

Dr. James Wells, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital.

Dr. Wells works at Pediatric Associates of Richmond in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Wells' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Associates of Richmond
    7113 Three Chopt Rd Ste 101, Richmond, VA 23226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 392-5322
    Monday
    7:30am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 7:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 7:30pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Wells?

Apr 05, 2022
This review is based on the course of care provided by Dr. Wells to our two children. My wife and I could not be more pleased with him professionally. On a personal level, he continually provided us with information about our children’s conditions, in terms we understood, and any options available. Simply stated, we clearly were part of our children’s treatment team. We cannot recommend him highly enough.
— Apr 05, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. James Wells, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Wells, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wells to family and friends

Dr. Wells' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Wells

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Wells, MD.

About Dr. James Wells, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 54 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1861469413
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
Residency
Internship
  • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. James Wells, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wells is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wells has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wells works at Pediatric Associates of Richmond in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Dr. Wells’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wells. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wells.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wells, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wells appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. James Wells, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.