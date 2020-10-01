Dr. James Wendel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wendel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Wendel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Wendel, MD
Dr. James Wendel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Dr. Wendel's Office Locations
Mt Auburn Obstetrics & Gynecologic Assoc. Inc.2123 Auburn Ave Ste 724, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 398-6230
- 2 608 Reading Rd Ste A, Mason, OH 45040 Directions (513) 398-6230
Mt Auburn OBGYN Associates Inc9122 Montgomery Rd Ste 100, Cincinnati, OH 45242 Directions (513) 791-4088Monday1:00pm - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Christ Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was on a search for a Christ Hosp. OBGYN that had great reviews & near Mason/Warren Co.. My 1st appt. with Dr. Wendell convinced me that he was the one I selected. (years ago I was a drug rep., calling on OBGYNs in Butler Co. mostly, but I've had years of experience with multiple Dr. specialties... and just know there are all kinds, do your search for the right ones that have the professional qualities you require!)
About Dr. James Wendel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
