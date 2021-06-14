Dr. James Wendelken, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wendelken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Wendelken, MD
Dr. James Wendelken, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
Okla Neurosurgical Institute1211 N Shartel Ave Ste 300, Oklahoma City, OK 73103 Directions (405) 272-7000
Board of Regents of the Univ. of Oklahoma Ou Physicians825 NE 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-6452
Ou Physcians Waterview Park Clinic2607 SW 119th St Ste B, Oklahoma City, OK 73170 Directions (405) 271-7987
- 4 900 W Wilshire Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73116 Directions (405) 235-8008
Ronald G Powell MD PC920 Stanton L Young Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-8001
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Wendelken is very caring about his patients. I've been going to him for several years and I don't think you can find a better urologist. He has always taken the time to thoroughly answer any questions I may have, and that may be why his appointments run late because I imagine he does that for all his patients.
- Urology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- E Va Med Sch
- U Okla
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Urology
Dr. Wendelken has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wendelken accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wendelken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wendelken has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wendelken on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Wendelken. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wendelken.
