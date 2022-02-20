Dr. James Westervelt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Westervelt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Westervelt, MD
Overview of Dr. James Westervelt, MD
Dr. James Westervelt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg.
Dr. Westervelt's Office Locations
USF General Surgery601 7th St S Ste 495, St Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 289-5932Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Westervelt did gall bladder surgery on my mother. I went to appointment with her and had the pleasure of meeting Dr. Westervelt and his staff. The staff was amazing! Dr. Westervelt was very kind and had great bed side manner. Not only do my mother and I recommend him, but all the staff at Bayfront that saw Dr. Westervelt's name on the chart had nothing but great things to say about him. They started with what an amazing surgeon he is and continued with how great of a person he is all the way around. I feel that my mother got the best care from Dr. Westervelt and his office staff did and followed up with everything they told me they would do.
About Dr. James Westervelt, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1851387906
Education & Certifications
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Westervelt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Westervelt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Westervelt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Westervelt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westervelt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Westervelt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Westervelt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.