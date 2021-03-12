Dr. James Whalen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whalen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Whalen, MD
Overview
Dr. James Whalen, MD is a Dermatologist in Farmington, CT.
Dr. Whalen works at
Locations
-
1
University of Connecticut Health Center263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 679-7503MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Central Connecticut Dermatology1 Willowbrook Rd Ste 2, Cromwell, CT 06416 Directions (860) 400-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Whalen?
Dr. Whalen and his staff were extremely courteous, professional and friendly. They explained every step of the procedure and answered all questions. I received two follow-up calls by Dr. Whalen himself to see how I was doing...almost unheard of these days! I would highly recommend him and staff for Moh's surgery.
About Dr. James Whalen, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1780681064
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville School Of Med
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whalen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whalen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whalen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whalen works at
Dr. Whalen has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Ulcer and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whalen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Whalen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whalen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whalen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whalen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.