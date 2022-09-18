Dr. James Whatley IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whatley IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Whatley IV, MD
Dr. James Whatley IV, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.
Locations
1
Premier Endoscopy Clinic1200 N State St Ste 270, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 714-6470
- 2 1500 W Poplar Ave Ste 206, Collierville, TN 38017 Directions (901) 761-3900
3
Gastrointestinal Specs Fndtn80 Humphreys Center Dr Ste 210, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 761-3900
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’m a 23 year old male that’s been having stomach issues for months. I went to Baptist GI to address this. Dr. Whatley assessed me and was always direct, asked me many questions, and seemed dedicated to finding the root of my problems. I underwent an endoscopy and colonoscopy. When waking from my procedure, Dr. Whatley clearly communicated his findings to me. A full detailed summary of his findings were posted on mychart which I also appreciated.
About Dr. James Whatley IV, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1184988594
Education & Certifications
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whatley IV has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whatley IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whatley IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whatley IV has seen patients for Gastritis, Constipation and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whatley IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Whatley IV. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whatley IV.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whatley IV, there are benefits to both methods.