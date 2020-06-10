Dr. James Wheeler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wheeler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Wheeler, MD
Overview of Dr. James Wheeler, MD
Dr. James Wheeler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med.
Dr. Wheeler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wheeler's Office Locations
-
1
James M. Wheeler MD Mph PA4100 Milam St, Houston, TX 77006 Directions (713) 797-9200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wheeler?
Dr. James Wheeler has always been very kind and he listens to everything I say about my medical history and care. I have been able to discuss some medical issues that were not related to my well woman visit and was given very good medical advice and possible referrals if needed. His compassionate spirit has always been amazing for me. I trust his judgement and wish he was my PCP. Please note to have the best medical care and advice requires an open and honest dialogue with your doctor. Dr. Wheeler is concerned with every aspect of your medical care and I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. James Wheeler, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1437121647
Education & Certifications
- Yale
- Baylor
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wheeler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wheeler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wheeler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wheeler works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Wheeler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wheeler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wheeler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wheeler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.