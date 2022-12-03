Overview

Dr. James Wheeler, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Wheeler works at Family Practice Center in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.