Dr. James Whiddon, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Whiddon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wichita, KS.
Heartland Women's Group551 N Hillside St Ste 101, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 745-3256
- Wesley Medical Center
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
Very nice doctor, polite staff, just ultrasound tech was rude and nosy. Overall a good experience.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1952310120
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
