Dr. Whisenhunt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. James Whisenhunt, MD
Overview of Dr. James Whisenhunt, MD
Dr. James Whisenhunt, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Monica, CA.
Dr. Whisenhunt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Whisenhunt's Office Locations
-
1
Parker Rosenman Rodi Gynecology & Infertility Medical Group1450 10th St Ste 404, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Directions (424) 284-2440
-
2
Behavioral Neuroscience Institute239 S La Cienega Blvd Ste 210, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 691-5005
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Whisenhunt?
About Dr. James Whisenhunt, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1871987156
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whisenhunt works at
Dr. Whisenhunt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whisenhunt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whisenhunt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whisenhunt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.