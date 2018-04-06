Dr. James White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James White, MD
Overview of Dr. James White, MD
Dr. James White, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine.
Dr. White's Office Locations
Advanced Surgical Concepts Pllc7446 Shallowford Rd Ste 205, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 648-4011
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great staff!
About Dr. James White, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114922473
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee At Chattanooga
- U Tenn
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- University Of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White speaks Spanish.
161 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
