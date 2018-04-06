Overview of Dr. James White, MD

Dr. James White, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine.



Dr. White works at Advanced Surgical Concepts in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.