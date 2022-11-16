Dr. James White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James White, MD
Overview of Dr. James White, MD
Dr. James White, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station and The Physicians Centre Hospital.
Dr. White's Office Locations
Texas Brain and Spine Institute8441 State Highway 47 Ste 4300, Bryan, TX 77807 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
Ratings & Reviews
I’m walking correctly for the first time in approximately 12 years and without pain after 2 days of surgery
About Dr. James White, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1194703025
Education & Certifications
- The Mayo Clinic
- The Mayo Clinic
- Mayo Clinic St Marys Hospital
- University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station
- The Physicians Centre Hospital
