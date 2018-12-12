Overview of Dr. James Wilbeck, MD

Dr. James Wilbeck, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED|University of South Alabama and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Wilbeck works at Nephrology Associates in Franklin, TN with other offices in Spring Hill, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Iron Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.