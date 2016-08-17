Overview of Dr. James Wilentz, MD

Dr. James Wilentz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Morningside.



Dr. Wilentz works at Mount Sinai Union Square in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.