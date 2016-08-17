Dr. James Wilentz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilentz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Wilentz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Morningside.
Dr. Wilentz's Office Locations
Bimc Obgyn Associates10 Union Sq E Ste 2B, New York, NY 10003 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have no reservation about recommending Dr. Wilentz for any interventional cardiology procedure. He is highly knowledgeable and has a good rapport with his patients. He is patient and explains things in an easy to understand manner.
About Dr. James Wilentz, MD
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Med Center|Boston University School Of Medicine|Gruentzig Cardiovascular Center Emory University School Med|Harvard Med School|Peter Bent Brigham Hospital|Polyclinique Louis Pasteur (Essey-Les-Nancy)
- Peter Bent Brigham Hospital
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilentz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilentz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilentz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilentz has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilentz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wilentz speaks French and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilentz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilentz.
