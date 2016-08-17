See All Cardiologists in New York, NY
Dr. James Wilentz, MD

Cardiology
4.6 (18)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Wilentz, MD

Dr. James Wilentz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Morningside.

Dr. Wilentz works at Mount Sinai Union Square in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wilentz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bimc Obgyn Associates
    10 Union Sq E Ste 2B, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Angina
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Angina

Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arteriosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Bruit Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Calcification Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Intermittent Claudication Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Poor Circulation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 17, 2016
    I have no reservation about recommending Dr. Wilentz for any interventional cardiology procedure. He is highly knowledgeable and has a good rapport with his patients. He is patient and explains things in an easy to understand manner.
    Steve Karten in New York, NY — Aug 17, 2016
    Photo: Dr. James Wilentz, MD
    About Dr. James Wilentz, MD

    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1467446070
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Boston University Med Center|Boston University School Of Medicine|Gruentzig Cardiovascular Center Emory University School Med|Harvard Med School|Peter Bent Brigham Hospital|Polyclinique Louis Pasteur (Essey-Les-Nancy)
    Residency
    • Peter Bent Brigham Hospital
    Internship
    • Brigham and Womens Hospital
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Morningside

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Wilentz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilentz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilentz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilentz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilentz works at Mount Sinai Union Square in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Wilentz’s profile.

    Dr. Wilentz has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilentz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilentz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilentz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilentz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilentz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

