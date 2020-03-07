Dr. James Wiley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Wiley, MD
Overview of Dr. James Wiley, MD
Dr. James Wiley, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Dr. Wiley works at
Dr. Wiley's Office Locations
Focus Inc2560 Old Shell Rd, Mobile, AL 36607 Directions (251) 378-8635Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wiley was mine, as well as my three older sisters (the Sanders girls) pediatrician growing up when he was located in Dothan. I am now 21 and married and still think of him often and that’s actually how I came across this to leave a review- I was searching to see where he was now. He is hands down THE best pediatrician. He creates a bond with his patients and makes them feel like family because he truly loves what he does. I wish he were closer so when it comes the time for us to have children we could use him for them! 10/10 recommend for anyone looking for a trustworthy doctor for their children!
About Dr. James Wiley, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1902896004
Education & Certifications
- U Ala Sch Med
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
