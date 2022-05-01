Dr. James Wilk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Wilk, MD
Overview
Dr. James Wilk, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Colorado and is affiliated with Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Wilk works at
Locations
Uchealth Urgent Care - Steele Street311 Steele St, Denver, CO 80206 Directions (303) 372-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Colorado Healthop
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
They’re aren’t many people in this world with the pure passion for their work that Dr. Wilk has. He not only helped with prenatal care before I had my daughter, but he’s also been my personal Dr of choice for primary care - I love him, THAT MUCH. Only reason I’m not still seen by him is due to insurance.
About Dr. James Wilk, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1427011584
Education & Certifications
- U Colo Sch Med Affil Hosps
- University of Colorado
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilk accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilk.
