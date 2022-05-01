Overview

Dr. James Wilk, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Colorado and is affiliated with Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Wilk works at Uchealth Urgent Care - Steele Street in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.