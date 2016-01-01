Overview

Dr. James Wilkerson Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Wilkerson Jr works at JOEL H. GOFFMAN, M.D., P.A. in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.