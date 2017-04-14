Dr. James Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Williams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Williams, MD
Dr. James Williams, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Euclid, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Williams' Office Locations
Euclid Medical Office99 Northline Cir, Euclid, OH 44119 Directions (216) 531-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. James Williams MD, is a really great doctor. He takes his time and explains everything that is going on with you in a language that you the patient understands. He is such a real person that actually communicates with you, you will forget he's a physician. If you haven't made an appointment with him yet what are you waiting for. You won't be disappointed!!!!
About Dr. James Williams, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1235149840
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Meniscus Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.