Dr. James Williams, MD
Overview of Dr. James Williams, MD
Dr. James Williams, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Osf Saint Clare Medical Center, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Pekin Memorial Hospital, Proctor Hospital, Saint Margaret's Health Peru and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Williams' Office Locations
Cardiac Thoracic & Endovascular Therapies Sc2420 W Nebraska Ave, Peoria, IL 61604 Directions (309) 680-5000
Peru Office925 West St, Peru, IL 61354 Directions (309) 680-5000
Princeton Office530 Park Ave E, Princeton, IL 61356 Directions (309) 680-5000
Streator Office2377 N Bloomington St # B, Streator, IL 61364 Directions (309) 680-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Osf Saint Clare Medical Center
- OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- OSF St. Mary Medical Center
- Pekin Memorial Hospital
- Proctor Hospital
- Saint Margaret's Health Peru
- UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- National Elevator
- Simplifi
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Williams has been my mom's vascular surgeon for over a decade. I have his personal cell number, as well as Janet's (his right hand "man") & office numbers. If I have a question regarding anything to do with any of my family's care at 3 am on a Saturday night, I have peace of mind knowing that Dr will answer his cell and ease my concerns. The team's bedside manner is impeccable, as is every aspect of the care they give. It's always a guarantee that you WILL understand what's going on before you part ways with this care team. Not only would I recommend Dr Williams to friends and family, but I'd even Dial the number and set their appointment for them! I am about to move half way across the country to get back to his area just so I can have the quality of care they offer instead of rolling the dice with a new Dr here. In fact, I have a question I'm about to call Janet with on my own case right now!
About Dr. James Williams, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1265433882
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Abilene Christian University
