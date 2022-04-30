Overview of Dr. James Williams, MD

Dr. James Williams, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Osf Saint Clare Medical Center, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Pekin Memorial Hospital, Proctor Hospital, Saint Margaret's Health Peru and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Williams works at Cardiac Thoracic & Endovascular Therapies in Peoria, IL with other offices in Peru, IL, Princeton, IL and Streator, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.