Dr. James Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Williams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Williams, MD
Dr. James Williams, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.
Dr. Williams works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Williams' Office Locations
-
1
Covina Ear Nose & Throat Medical Group Inc.202 W College St, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 966-2111
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Molina Healthcare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Williams?
Excellent professional doctor who knows his stuff with ENT. Good staff and availability for appointments. Thorough with followups and tests.
About Dr. James Williams, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1316924608
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams works at
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.