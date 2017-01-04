Dr. James Williams Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Williams Jr, MD
Dr. James Williams Jr, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
South Carolina Oncology Assoc. PA166 Stoneridge Dr, Columbia, SC 29210 Directions (803) 461-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Treated me in 2014-15 for stage 1 cervical cancer, and have visits with him every 6 months. Dr. Williams also performed complete hysterectomy surgery in July 2014. He is personable, patient, understanding, and is very frank about giving you information yet letting you make your own decisions. I am glad he is the doctor assigned to me.
- Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1528040854
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
Dr. Williams Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams Jr has seen patients for Peritoneal Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.