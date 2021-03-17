Dr. James Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Wilson, MD
Overview of Dr. James Wilson, MD
Dr. James Wilson, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Milledgeville, GA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Navicent Health Baldwin.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson's Office Locations
Oconee Regional Health Ventures Inc.425 N Cobb St, Milledgeville, GA 31061 Directions (478) 454-1034MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Navicent Health Baldwin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The visit with Dr. Wilson was a great experience. He thoroughly explained what other doctors had not. He wanted to cover ALL the bases so he referred me to a cardiologist to rule out other reasons I may have had a stroke. I appreciate his thoroughness. The office was staff was very caring and professional. There was no wait time. Dr. Wilson took as much time with me as necessary and answered my many questions. You couldn’t ask for a better doctor.
About Dr. James Wilson, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1144398140
Education & Certifications
- MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Ataxia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.