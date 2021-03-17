Overview of Dr. James Wilson, MD

Dr. James Wilson, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Milledgeville, GA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Navicent Health Baldwin.



Dr. Wilson works at Oconee Neurology in Milledgeville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Ataxia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.