Dr. James Wilson, MD

Rheumatology
3.6 (28)
Map Pin Small Rock Hill, SC
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Wilson, MD

Dr. James Wilson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Medical Center.

Dr. Wilson works at Carolina Center Rheumatology in Rock Hill, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Wilson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Center Rheumatology
    744 Arden Ln Ste 225, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 329-1660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoporosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 29, 2023
    The office staff was professional yet warm and friendly. Dr. Wilson was excellent at explaining things in a way that a lay person can understand.
    Merle M — Jan 29, 2023
    About Dr. James Wilson, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1184627317
    Education & Certifications

    • Walter Reed Army Medical Center
    • William Beaumont Army Medical Center
    • William Beaumont Army Medical Center
    • Wright State U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilson works at Carolina Center Rheumatology in Rock Hill, SC. View the full address on Dr. Wilson’s profile.

    Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

