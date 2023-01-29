Overview of Dr. James Wilson, MD

Dr. James Wilson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Medical Center.



Dr. Wilson works at Carolina Center Rheumatology in Rock Hill, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.