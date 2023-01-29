Dr. James Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Wilson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Wilson, MD
Dr. James Wilson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Medical Center.
Dr. Wilson's Office Locations
Carolina Center Rheumatology744 Arden Ln Ste 225, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 329-1660
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The office staff was professional yet warm and friendly. Dr. Wilson was excellent at explaining things in a way that a lay person can understand.
About Dr. James Wilson, MD
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1184627317
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- Wright State U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
