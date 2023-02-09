Dr. James Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Wilson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Liberty Regional Medical Center, Memorial Health Meadows Hospital, Optim Medical Center -Tattnall and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Optim Orthopedics210 E Derenne Ave, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 644-5300Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSunday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Optim Health System - Hinesville790 Veterans Parkway, Hinesville, GA 31313 Directions (912) 877-4400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Optim Orthopedics - Bluffton16 Okatie Center Blvd S Ste 201, Bluffton, SC 29909 Directions (843) 705-9401Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Optim Orthopedics-Reidsville247 S Main St # A, Reidsville, GA 30453 Directions (912) 557-8990
Hinesville Office1146 E G Miles Pkwy, Hinesville, GA 31313 Directions (912) 877-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Liberty Regional Medical Center
- Memorial Health Meadows Hospital
- Optim Medical Center -Tattnall
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilson?
Dr. Wilson was very personable and professional, he went over my x-rays and showed me in detail the damages that I had in my knees and was frank about the damage to my knees and the process that we had to take to correct the issue. He allowed me to express my feelings and ask questions, and he agree with my decisions on the path of treatment I wanted to follow. He stated that it was actually the best path for me as they were really no other options for me. I was referred to Dr. Wilson by a friend/coworker and I am extremely grateful that I made this appointment and went to visit him. It was the first but won’t be the last time he seen me in his office, my five stars reflect the satisfaction and professionalism that I received.
About Dr. James Wilson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1508839416
Education & Certifications
- Steadman Hawkins Clinic
- Parkland Hospital
- Parkland Hospital
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
