Overview

Dr. James Wilson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Wilson works at Physician Care NW in Lakewood, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.