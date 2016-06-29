Dr. Winger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Winger, MD
Overview
Dr. James Winger, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Melrose Park, IL.
Dr. Winger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Consultants in Cardiovascular Medicine S. C.675 W North Ave Ste 210, Melrose Park, IL 60160 Directions (708) 538-4590
-
2
Loyola Center for Health1211 W ROOSEVELT RD, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 531-5200
-
3
Foster G. Mcgaw Hospital2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 531-5200Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Winger?
He's great. Takes his time with you. Not in a rush to get you out.
About Dr. James Winger, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1083827802
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winger works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Winger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.