Dr. James Winkley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winkley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Winkley, MD
Overview of Dr. James Winkley, MD
Dr. James Winkley, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Nicholasville, KY. They completed their residency with University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
Dr. Winkley works at
Dr. Winkley's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology Brannon610 East Brannon Road Suite 201, Nicholasville, KY 40356 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology Brannon1720 Nicholasville Road Suite 601A, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology900 Hospital Drive, Madisonville, KY 42431 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Richmond
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
When I began seeing Dr. Winkley, I was in bed 3 or 4 days each week. The days I was able to get up, I was totally miserable. Dr. W. worked with me trying various medications and physical therapy until, gradually, I have reached a place where most people don’t even remember that I have MS. Actually, a lot of the time, I forget it. I would recommend Dr Winkley to anyone with any neurological problem. I have no doubt that he saved my life.
About Dr. James Winkley, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1932120011
Education & Certifications
- University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winkley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winkley accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Winkley using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Winkley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winkley has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winkley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Winkley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winkley.
