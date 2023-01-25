Overview of Dr. James Winston, MD

Dr. James Winston, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oak Creek, WI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.



Dr. Winston works at American Behavioral Clinics - Oak Creek in Oak Creek, WI with other offices in Elm Grove, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Function Testing and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.