Dr. James Winston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Winston, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Winston, MD
Dr. James Winston, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oak Creek, WI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.
Dr. Winston works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Winston's Office Locations
-
1
American Behavioral Clinics - Oak Creek331 E Puetz Rd Ste 100, Oak Creek, WI 53154 Directions (414) 395-5391
-
2
Elm Grove Clinic15285 Watertown Plank Rd, Elm Grove, WI 53122 Directions (262) 264-8366Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Arise Health Plan
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CompPsych
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthEOS
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WEA Trust
- WPS Health Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Winston?
The services I received were excellent. Dr. Winston is so friendly and funny. He is easy to talk to and I don't hesitate to talk about anything with him.
About Dr. James Winston, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1124111893
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winston has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winston works at
Dr. Winston has seen patients for Cognitive Function Testing and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Winston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.