Dr. Wisler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James Wisler, MD
Overview
Dr. James Wisler, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and Duke University Hospital.
Dr. Wisler works at
Locations
Duke Childrens Specialty Clinic of Cary540 New Waverly Pl Ste 101, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 206-8000
Private Diagnostic Clinic Pllc40 Duke Medicine Cir, Durham, NC 27710 Directions (919) 681-1400TuesdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Duke Cardiology10950 Chapel Hill Rd, Morrisville, NC 27560 Directions (919) 425-3193
Duke Cardiology of Raleigh3320 Wake Forest Rd Ste 200, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 862-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. James Wisler, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1922242882
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
